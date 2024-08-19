Sajal Aly voices outrage over Kolkata assault case

Prominent actress Sajal Aly has joined the chorus of voices condemning Kolkata's medics murder.
On August 9, a 31- year -old doctor was found dead in the bloodiest state at the RG Kar medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal after which many Bollywood stars raised their voice.
Among the personalities to have expressed condemnation was Pakistani superstar Sajal Aly.
The Yakeen Ka Safar star shared a poster on her official Instagram story handle stating "No Mercy for Rapists," as part of the campaign demanding justice.
Hundreds of thousands of Indian health workers and their supporters launched a nationwide strike to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor last week, whose body was later discovered in a semi-naked condition.
It is pertinent to mention that many of these protests were led by doctors and other healthcare workers.
Hospitals and clinics in the city turned away patients except for emergency cases as medical professionals started a 24-hour shutdown.
Feminist groups also rallied on the streets in protests titled Reclaim The Night on the eve of Independence Day in solidarity with the victim demanding the resignation of RG Kar Medical College Principle.