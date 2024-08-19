Entertainment

Nick Jonas credits Priyanka Chopra with helping him prepare for acting roles

The 'Jumanji' star shared about the 'Citadel' starlet that she provided valuable insights and support

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Nick Jonas revealed how his wife, Priyanka Chopra, has played a crucial role in helping him prepare for his film roles.

While conversing with E! News in a recent interview, the Jumanji star shared about the Citadel starlet that she provided valuable insights and support, guiding him through character development and scene rehearsals.

Jonas stated, “I've got a pretty good scene partner at home,” adding, “By pretty good, I mean like, world class, so that's always nice.”

The member of the Jonas Brothers also revealed that Priyanka and he had even assisted one another in putting together audition tapes.

He shared, "It is kind of weird," adding, "But you know, also wonderful."

Jonas also noted, “​​We just talk about, you know, characters," expressing, “It’s great to stay creative at home, and then you can bring that into the workspace."

Priyanka has been Jonas's greatest supporter throughout his career.

Following her husband to the August 13 Los Angeles premiere of The Good Half, she took to her Instagram account to share words of praise for Jonas.

She wrote, "Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful poignant, touching movie with incredible performances.”

The Fashion starlet added, "I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one."

To note Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018, and they share a 2-year-old daughter named Malti Marie.


