Bayesian yacht Sinks off Sicily with one dead and six missing

A tragic incident occurred off the coast of Sicily early Monday morning when a British-flagged sailing yacht sank during a severe storm.
The Italian fire and rescue service reported that one man has died, and six others, including British nationals, are missing. The yacht had 22 people on board, with 10 crew members and 12 passengers, some of whom were American and Canadian.
As per BBC, emergency services rescued 15 people, including a one-year-old child. The overnight storm caused water spouts to form, leading to the yacht's sinking.
Divers are now searching for the missing after the wreckage was found 50 meters deep. The deceased man was discovered outside the wreck, though his nationality remains unconfirmed.
Eight survivors are being treated in the hospital. The yacht, identified as the Bayesian by local media, last transmitted its location near Porticello shortly after 4:00 AM, just before rescue efforts began.
The yacht is managed by Camper and Nicholsons International. A spokesperson confirmed they are dealing with an issue on one of their vessels but did not share additional details.