Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message

  • August 19, 2024
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has nothing but “peace” to offer to King Charles!

In a telling gesture during her empowering speech in Colombia, Meghan gave a subtle message to her cancer-stricken father-in-law, in which she talked about peace and kindness.

Speaking about Afro women and power on her last of Colombian trip alongside Prince Harry, Meghan said, "'So much of how I approach things is about less of the fight and how do we wash things over with love and kindness and generosity."

Analyzing Meghan’s gestures at the conference and the hidden message she conveyed, a body language expert Judi James told The Sun, “Meghan holds her hand upright and circles it in the air as she speaks here.”

"This shows the same signal of unification and joining together than Harry is so fond of, which might just be a silent message of peace to his father Charles,” Judi added.

According to Judi, the Duchess's speech featured a notable shift in tone, hinting at a more conciliatory and cooperative approach to addressing challenges.

This subtle change in delivery, conveyed through her words, tone, and body language, may have been a deliberate olive branch extended not only to the Colombian people but also to the royal family.

