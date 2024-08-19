Kareen Kapoor confirms ‘The Buckingham Murders’ release date

Kareena Kapoor’s highly anticipated film The Buckingham Murders has officially locked in its release date!
Along with the fresh movie poster, the iconic zero-figure actress took to Instagram to announce the teaser and film release dates on Monday, August 19.
“In cinemas 13th September. Teaser out tomorrow,” read the poster.
The Buckingham Murders will center around the story of a grieving cop (played by Kareen Kapoor), moving to a new town while mourning the loss of her child to a murder. She soon gets caught up in a mysterious case involving a missing child. The film navigates into themes of trauma, grief, immigration, and the search for closure.
Kapoor’s announcement of the forthcoming release created a buzz of excitement among her fans.
“Finally! Can’t wait to see,” penned a fan in the comments.
Another wrote, “1st day, 1st show,” while the third commented, “Been waiting for this. Damn excited.”
“You have shown that I have really, really loved you. I always wanted a sign that one movie of yours releases on my birthday, 13th September, and it’s happening. I’m so excited,” expressed one of the excited fans.
The film was first premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023.
On October 27, 2023, Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders served as the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center.
The movie is slated to hit theaters on September 13, 2024, while the first teaser will be released on August 20, 2024.