Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report

Producer Ramesh Taurani is set to revive the popular action thriller franchise, Race, with Saif Ali Khan returning as the lead.
According to sources close to the development, the fourth installment, titled Race 4 or potentially Race Reboot, is slated to begin production in the first quarter of 2025.
“Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4," the insider told the Indian outlet PinkVilla.
Khan, who starred in the first two films of the franchise, has agreed in principle to reprise his role.
“While the basic plot of Race 4 is locked, the team is presently working on the screenplay. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, a big ensemble will come on board and the casting is also underway. The makers are also looking to reboot it by getting in a fresh and credible voice to direct the film,” the source shared.
They continued, “Race is a dear franchise and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring it back to the audience with the OG, Saif Ali Khan in lead."
Saif Ali Khan is currently preparing to shoot for Priyadarshan's next thriller, featuring Bobby Deol.