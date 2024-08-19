Royal

King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’

King Charles’ ‘poor decisions’ given away

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024


King Charles has been brutally condemned by Prince Harry’s friend for making “really bad decisions” as the head of British throne.

Your Majesty was in particular slammed for mishandling the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, leading to the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex missing out on an important briefing made before it.

The couple was initially told that they will be joining everyone at the Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s last rites, and were then informed that ex-royals wouldn’t be allowed.

This decision was ultimately reversed to the original one, but since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got late because of the confusion, they couldn’t attend a notes meeting.

Speaking to Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex’s buddy said, “King Charles made some really bad decisions — it was conveyed that he didn’t want them there!”

“For f***’s sake, this was a global reception for Prince Harry’s grandmother! There was a funeral briefing for the whole family at the palace just before the reception,” the ally added.

They additionally added that the briefing notes weren’t emailed to them by King Charles’ staff until around 11 p.m., keeping Prince Harry in the dark throughout.

WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders

WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders
Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'

Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'
King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’

King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report

Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report

Royal News

Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'quit’ royal titles for major reason
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
King Charles lovingly pats horse that tried biting Prince Harry’s fingers
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
King Charles receives grand welcome at Balmoral Castle
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try to upstage Kate Middleton with power move
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Meghan Markle gives strong message at Women Empowerment Forum
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
King Charles takes shocking step to force Andrew out of Royal Lodge
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
King Charles receives heartbreaking news as Harry, Meghan’s Colombia trip ends
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Prince Andrew refuses big order of King Charles to save his royal status
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
King Charles to attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham?
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Prince William, Kate Middleton to snub Meghan-designed royal residence
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Prince Harry’s former pal takes brutal dig at ‘outrageously disloyal’ Duke