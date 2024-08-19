King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’

King Charles has been brutally condemned by Prince Harry’s friend for making “really bad decisions” as the head of British throne.
Your Majesty was in particular slammed for mishandling the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, leading to the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex missing out on an important briefing made before it.
The couple was initially told that they will be joining everyone at the Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s last rites, and were then informed that ex-royals wouldn’t be allowed.
This decision was ultimately reversed to the original one, but since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got late because of the confusion, they couldn’t attend a notes meeting.
Speaking to Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex’s buddy said, “King Charles made some really bad decisions — it was conveyed that he didn’t want them there!”
“For f***’s sake, this was a global reception for Prince Harry’s grandmother! There was a funeral briefing for the whole family at the palace just before the reception,” the ally added.
They additionally added that the briefing notes weren’t emailed to them by King Charles’ staff until around 11 p.m., keeping Prince Harry in the dark throughout.