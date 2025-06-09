Princess Charlene, Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte celebrate major event

Princess Charlene and Emmanuel Macron's wife Madame Brigitte Macron stepped out to celebrate a big event.
During the state visit of the French President, Charlene marked the Water Safety Day in Monaco along with Brigitte at the Stade Louis II swimming pool.
The duo attended Water Safety Day together, an emblematic event of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which has been working for ten years to prevent drowning and raise awareness among young people about water safety.
After their outing, the Royal Family dropping exclusive pictures and shared crucial details.
The caption read, “On the occasion of President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the Principality, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco had the immense pleasure of welcoming Madame Brigitte Macron to the Stade Louis II swimming pool this Sunday morning, for a highlight dedicated to prevention and educational engagement.”
It continued, “Supervised by Pierre Frolla and the teams of the Monegasque Academy of the Sea, in collaboration with the Monegasque Red Cross, the Directorate of National Education, Youth and Sports, the Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee, and the Monegasque Association of Olympic Athletes.”
Princess Charlene issues personal statement:
Moreover, Princess Charlene of Monaco also issued a personal statement to thank Madame Brigitte Macron.”
She stated, “I wholeheartedly thank Madame Brigitte Macron for her presence at our side today. Her kindness and attention to children give even more strength to the message we are carrying. Learning to swim is learning to save yourself. It is a right for every child, and a responsibility that we share.”
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife arrived in Monaco on Saturday for a two-days state visit.