Royal

Princess Charlene, Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte celebrate major event

Princess Charlene of Monaco issues personal statement after joint appearance with Madame Brigitte Macron

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Charlene, Emmanuel Macrons wife Brigitte celebrate major event
Princess Charlene, Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte celebrate major event

Princess Charlene and Emmanuel Macron's wife Madame Brigitte Macron stepped out to celebrate a big event.

During the state visit of the French President, Charlene marked the Water Safety Day in Monaco along with Brigitte at the Stade Louis II swimming pool.

The duo attended Water Safety Day together, an emblematic event of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which has been working for ten years to prevent drowning and raise awareness among young people about water safety.

After their outing, the Royal Family dropping exclusive pictures and shared crucial details.


The caption read, “On the occasion of President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the Principality, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco had the immense pleasure of welcoming Madame Brigitte Macron to the Stade Louis II swimming pool this Sunday morning, for a highlight dedicated to prevention and educational engagement.”

It continued, “Supervised by Pierre Frolla and the teams of the Monegasque Academy of the Sea, in collaboration with the Monegasque Red Cross, the Directorate of National Education, Youth and Sports, the Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee, and the Monegasque Association of Olympic Athletes.”

Princess Charlene issues personal statement:

Moreover, Princess Charlene of Monaco also issued a personal statement to thank Madame Brigitte Macron.”

She stated, “I wholeheartedly thank Madame Brigitte Macron for her presence at our side today. Her kindness and attention to children give even more strength to the message we are carrying. Learning to swim is learning to save yourself. It is a right for every child, and a responsibility that we share.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife arrived in Monaco on Saturday for a two-days state visit.

Prince William shares video message after attending high-profile event
Prince William shares video message after attending high-profile event
The Prince of Wales gives nod to Earthshot Finalists during Monaco trip
Princess Anne leaves MBE recipient mesmerised at Windsor Castle event
Princess Anne leaves MBE recipient mesmerised at Windsor Castle event
The Princess Royal performed key duty on the recommendation of King Charles
How much Meghan Markle spent on Princess Lilibet's fourth?
How much Meghan Markle spent on Princess Lilibet's fourth?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet turned four in June 2025
Prince William makes powerful call to action during emotional speech
Prince William makes powerful call to action during emotional speech
The Prince of Wales takes centre stage at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum
Prince William breaks silence after attending key event without Kate
Prince William breaks silence after attending key event without Kate
Prince William releases first statement after meeting Prince Albert at Blue Economy and Finance Forum
Meghan Markle finally reacts to backlash on viral twerking video
Meghan Markle finally reacts to backlash on viral twerking video
The Duchess of Sussex 'doesn’t care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar'
Prince William joins Prince Albert at Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco
Prince William joins Prince Albert at Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco
The Prince of Wales arrives in Monaco to attend the 2025 Blue Economy and Finance Forum on World Oceans Day
Princess Charlene enjoys private stroll with President Emmanuel Macron’s wife
Princess Charlene enjoys private stroll with President Emmanuel Macron’s wife
Monaco’s Princess Charlene bonds with France’s First Lady Madame Brigitte Macron during a private Palace garden stroll
Princess Kate ‘completely heartbroken’ over Prince Harry’s cruel decision
Princess Kate ‘completely heartbroken’ over Prince Harry’s cruel decision
The Princess of Wales is ‘begging’ Prince Harry to reconsider his damaging decision amid rift with the Royal Family
King Charles to host Trump at Windsor as President ‘cherishes’ his past visit
King Charles to host Trump at Windsor as President ‘cherishes’ his past visit
US President Donald Trump was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle during his previous state visit
King Felipe, Letizia mark Armed Forces Day with pride in new joint appearance
King Felipe, Letizia mark Armed Forces Day with pride in new joint appearance
Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia appear in high spirits as they celebrate Armed Forces Day
Meghan Markle stuns in breezy beach photo as she teases new As Ever launch
Meghan Markle stuns in breezy beach photo as she teases new As Ever launch
The Duchess of Sussex shares serene and stylish beachside photo of herself via As Ever Instagram handle