Prince William shares video message after attending high-profile event

The Prince of Wales gives nod to Earthshot Finalists during Monaco trip

Prince William has released a video message after concluding the high-profile event in Monaco.

The Prince of Wales was honoured to deliver a speech at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco on June 8, 2025.

After attending the key event, he posted a captivating video on Instagram to share the crucial details about the forum.

William captioned the post, “Speaking to global leaders today at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco on the vital importance of reviving our oceans. Earthshot Finalists from across all categories are proving that solutions exist, and are showing what’s possible when bold ideas meet urgent action.”


King Charles' eldest son also gave a suble nod to his initiative for climate change, Earthshot Prize.

The future King added, “Momentum is growing ahead of the UN Ocean Conference. The ocean can be healed and work is already underway.”

Moreover, he also delivered a powerful monologue in front of French President Emmanuel Macron, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and Prince Albert of Monaco.

William stated in his speech, "We come together today united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety. For many of us, it is a place where some of our happiest memories are made.”

About Prince William's Earthshot Prize:

Earthshot Prize was launched in 2020 by Prince William and the biologist and natural historian David Attenborough.

It is awarded to five winners each year for their contributions towards environmentalism.

