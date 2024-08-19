Trending

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland

Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Sana Javed earlier this year, after Sania Mirza divorce

  • August 19, 2024
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed, who tied the knot earlier this year, are currently enjoying a romantic vacation in Switzerland. 

The couple took to social media to share a glimpse into their dreamy getaway.

In a joint post on Instagram, Shoaib and Sana shared solo pictures, followed by stunning couple shots, showcasing their cherished moments.

The photos were taken in Interlaken, Switzerland, with the breathtaking Swiss Alps serving as a picturesque backdrop.

The couple opted for casual attire, donning sunglasses and comfortable clothing. Shoaib was seen wearing shorts, while Sana looked elegant in blue narrow jeans and a cream-colored top.








Sana, known for her stellar performances in dramas like Pyaray Afzal and Khaani, has been constantly treating her fans to a glimpse from her cozy honeymoon. 

She recently shared a beautiful rain day story, giving fans a sneak peek into their romantic escapade. 

Their marriage announcement came amid Shoaib's separation rumors with former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. 

However, Shoaib and Sana's love has only grown stronger, and their romantic getaway photos are a proof of their happiness.

