Shiloh Jolie cut ties with Brad Pitt’s last name amid Angelina Jolie family feud

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh has officially dropped her father’s last name

  Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Shiloh Jolie has officially disassociated herself from the Pitt legacy!

In a bold move, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh, has stepped herself aside from her father’s last name after filing a petition in May 2024.

According to the court ruling, signed on Monday morning, August 19, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt’s name has now formally changed to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, reported TMZ.

This update comes after the case hearing was delayed in July.

“This is normal. Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date,” said Shiloh’s attorney to Page Six.

“Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The insider added, “But if you’re asking if this is connected to the abuse history or the violation of Shiloh’s victims rights, yes, that’s part of it.”

Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in August 2014 and share six kids, Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne.

