Heidi Klum drops bombshell on what her parasite cleanse revealed

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Heidi Klum has finally revealed what happened after her eyebrow-raising “worm and parasite cleanse,” leaving fans both shocked and intrigued.

While conversing with PEOPLE on Saturday, the Project Runway host shared that she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, cleansed their bodies and health.

"So many people asked me, too, like 'What happened?' I'm like, 'I don't even know if anything happened!'" Klum said.

She added, "It just felt good ... just if there are any [worms or parasites], then I hope that they were leaving the body, because I hear so many people talk about this all the time."

The Devil Wears Prada star also mentioned that Kaulitz supported her during the whole journey which made the cleanse a bit more tolerable.

"It's easier to do this with a partner in the morning because you have to drink this weird stuff," she explained.

Klum noted, "It's all herbal, but nonetheless it's yucky and you have to do this routine of doing it every day in order to kill it in all of the eggs, apparently. You have to do two rounds instead of two weeks. We did two rounds in order to hopefully kill eggs and things. But yeah, we felt great afterwards."

Notably, this update came after Heidi Klum disclosed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Aug. 4 that she and Tom Kaulitz viewed the cleanse as a health and body reset.

