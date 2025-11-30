Millie Bobby Brown issues explosive comments on David Harbour bullying reports

Amid whispers of a troubled bond between with David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown has issued a new explosive statement.
Two days after the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, Deadline published a new interview with the 21-year-old actress in which she opened up about several on-and-off screen topics, including her alleged troubles with on-screen dad, David Harbour.
While speaking to the outlet, Brown dismissed the bullying and harassment allegations, saying that she “felt safe” working with the Hellboy actor, noting, “Of course I felt safe, I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set.”
“You naturally just… you know, you’ve been doing it for so long. We also play father and daughter so naturally, we have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in Season 2,” she added.
The Enola Holmes starlet further stated, “David and I have a great relationship, we work really closely together in the scenes and preparing for the scenes and I really am excited to see — for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like.”
Brown went on to share excitedly that fans of Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and Hooper (portrayed by David Harbour) would especially enjoy the scenes, which she felt would be quite impactful.
The mother of one added that the experience motivates her to give her best performance every time she sees herself on the call sheet, knowing that Harbour is giving his all as well.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 and 3 are set to release on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.