Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown issues explosive comments on David Harbour bullying reports

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown makes major statement about David Harbour amid bullying and harassment allegations

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Millie Bobby Brown issues explosive comments on David Harbour bullying reports
Millie Bobby Brown issues explosive comments on David Harbour bullying reports

Amid whispers of a troubled bond between with David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown has issued a new explosive statement.

Two days after the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, Deadline published a new interview with the 21-year-old actress in which she opened up about several on-and-off screen topics, including her alleged troubles with on-screen dad, David Harbour.

While speaking to the outlet, Brown dismissed the bullying and harassment allegations, saying that she “felt safe” working with the Hellboy actor, noting, “Of course I felt safe, I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set.”

“You naturally just… you know, you’ve been doing it for so long. We also play father and daughter so naturally, we have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in Season 2,” she added.

The Enola Holmes starlet further stated, “David and I have a great relationship, we work really closely together in the scenes and preparing for the scenes and I really am excited to see — for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like.”

Brown went on to share excitedly that fans of Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and Hooper (portrayed by David Harbour) would especially enjoy the scenes, which she felt would be quite impactful.

The mother of one added that the experience motivates her to give her best performance every time she sees herself on the call sheet, knowing that Harbour is giving his all as well.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 and 3 are set to release on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait

Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait
The ‘Flowers’ crooner Miley Cyrus parted ways from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth after nearly two years of marriage

Ed Sheeran recounts long reunion with Taylor Swift after engagement reveal

Ed Sheeran recounts long reunion with Taylor Swift after engagement reveal
The 'Bad Habits' singer learned of Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce on Instagram

Shakira reacts to Dua Lipa’s cover of ‘Antología’ during Bogotá show

Shakira reacts to Dua Lipa’s cover of ‘Antología’ during Bogotá show
Dua Lipa paid a heartfelt tribute to Shakira by belting out the lyrics of her hit track ‘Antología’ during Colombia concert

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker celebrate arrival of their second child
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first revealed her pregnancy on July 12

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez whips up first surprise meal after marriage with Benny Blanco
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker drops heartfelt video alongside her husband, Benny Blanco, on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims

Ryan Reynolds reacts in bold interview after Justin Baldoni’s shocking claims
Justin Baldoni accused Ryan Reynolds of ‘unloading’ on him in front of Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and Hugh Jackman

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new film, 'Wicked: For Good' premiered in theatres last week

Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show

Dua Lipa brings star power to Bogotá with electrifying Radical Optimism show
Dua Lipa delivers a power-packed concert in Bogotá , Colombia, as she wraps second last leg of her Radical Optimism Tour

Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88

Award-winning Playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at age of 88
Tom Stoppard accomplished major awards, including Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, and the Academy Award

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift

Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift
Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid an ongoing rift

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs
North West collaborated with FKA Twigs for her song, 'Childlike Things' earlier this year

Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black

Jenna Ortega brings sparkling glam to 2025 Marrakech Film Festival in black
The ‘Wednesday’ actress dresses to the nines for her appearance at the 22nd session of the Marrakech Film Festival