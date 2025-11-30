Ed Sheeran recounts long reunion with Taylor Swift after engagement reveal

Ed Sheeran revealed he and Taylor Swift spent four hours catching up after he first learned of her engagement via Instagram.
While conversing with Access Hollywood, the Bad Habits singer who hasn’t used a cell phone since 2015, learned of Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce on Instagram.
He said, “My way of viewing it is like, me and Taylor are mates, and I will see her.”
“And I saw her a week after that happened. So I did that interview and then I saw her and you talk in person,” said the musician.
Ed Sheeran went on to share, “I kind of feel like being in touch with everyone — sort of — you lose actual human connection.”
“When I saw Taylor,” he said, adding, “we had like a four-hour catch-up and it's life stuff, rather than … you know what I mean.”
Elsewhere in his discussion the Shape of You hitmaker also gushed over his friendship with the Opalite singer, which began over a decade ago in 2012 following he served as the opening act on her Red Tour.
“I'm not self-conscious about my relationship with her,” Ed Sheeran noted, “We've been friends for very, very many years. We're super close and we see each other when we see each other.”
“When we see each other,” he added, “we lock back into where we left off.”
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025 through Instagram post.