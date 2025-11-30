Entertainment

Miley Cyrus 'very happy' to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait

The ‘Flowers’ crooner Miley Cyrus parted ways from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth after nearly two years of marriage

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait
Miley Cyrus ‘very happy’ to reunite with ex Liam Hemsworth after long wait

She can buy herself flowers, of course, but her real happiness still comes from that one true love.

In a surprising report shared this week, Star Magazine revealed that Miley Cyrus is ready to reunited with her ex-husband, Liam Hensworth, after nearly five years of their high-profile divorce.

The 33-year-old American singer dated the 35-year-old Australian star for years before finally tying the knot in December 2018.

However, their marriage was short-lived as within a year of their nuptials, the lovebirds parted their ways in August 2019 and eventually finalized their divorce in January 2020.

Their shocking divorce quickly made headlines, and the messy split sparked rumors of cheating and beyond.

But now, after nearly five years of their heartbreaking divorce, Miley Cyrus is eager to reunite with Liam Hemsworth, as a source told the outlet that “as much as Miley’s tried to just let it all go and move on, she’s really had a tough time.”

“Liam was her first everything. She truly believed they were destined to be together and she regrets a lot of the way things went down towards the end of their relationship,” they added.

The insider shared that their messy split left many things unsaid, and the Wrecking Ball singer “hates” leaving matters unresolved, which is why she has been waiting to meet The Hunger Games star for years.

“Miley’s the type of person who hates having things unsaid and she swears that’s the reason she wants to see Liam again. This isn’t something she wants to do over text,” they noted.

Furthermore, the tipster revealed that although Hemsworth hates confrontation, he has agreed meeting Miley Cyrus when he’s back in Los Angeles, which has made the Hannah Montana starlet “very happy.”

“Liam hates confrontation, so he’s just avoided Miley since the day things imploded, literally just ghosted her. It’s getting harder to ignore [though, so] Liam’s finally agreed to meet up with Miley the next time he’s in Los Angeles, which has made her very happy,” the insider added.

Notably, Liam Hemsworth is now engaged to model Gabriella Brooks, while Miley Cyrus is in a relationship with musician Maxx Morando.

