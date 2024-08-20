Health

5 signs of Vitamin D deficiency you shouldn’t ignore

  by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Feeling exhausted despite minimal activity? This could be an indication of a Vitamin D deficiency! Here are five alarming indicators by DNA that you shouldn’t ignore to ensure good health.

1. Fatigue, Bone Pain, & Weakness

Feeling tired or weak without any specific reason can be a big sign of low Vitamin D in one’s body because it pulls your muscle strength and energy levels down, even leading to bone as well as muscle pain at times.

2. Frequent Illness or Infection

Another signal of deficiency could be an individual falling sick frequently. This is due to the fact that they have a weak immune system, making them more prone to catching infections.

3. Depression

While sulking mental health can point toward a lot of things, one of these is a lack of Vitamin D, which impacts the way a brain functions. One way to spot this is to note whether you have continual mood swings.

4. Hair Loss

When the body doesn’t get enough nutrients, follicle health weakens, contributing to hair thinning and its eventual loss.

5. Slow Wound Healing

If someone’s cuts and wounds take much longer to heal, it might mean that they have a shortage of Vitamin D. The simple reason behind this is that the body’s repair process is impacted and slowed down.

Well, that’s all! To increase this essential nutrient, consider egg yolks, sea food, mushrooms, or supplements.

