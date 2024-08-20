Royal

Prince William finalizes decision on inviting Prince Harry to his coronation

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Prince William has finalized his decision about whether to call Prince Harry for his coronation ceremony.

Insiders have given away that the Duke of Sussex won’t be allowed to see his elder brother formally ascend the British throne as the next ruler when King Charles dies.

Relations between these two have been strained for a long time now, and they’re expected to remain this way in the future with no hope of reconciliation.

A close contact told Sunday Times, “I always said Prince Harry and Prince William would be there for each other at the end of the day... that’s been proven wrong!”

The person added that the Princes of Wales has written his only sibling “out of the script.”

It’s a well-known fact that they haven’t spoken to each other in years.

In fact, when Prince Harry approached Prince William on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral day, he was reportedly ignored with no response given.

And when the Duke of Sussex reached Kate Middleton’s husband out after her cancer diagnosis was announced, the couple allegedly didn’t reply.

Prince William isn’t expected to attend Invictus Games in 2027 either, and Prince Harry “won’t be invited” when he takes over King Charles’ place.

Royal News

Prince Harry shares steamy moments with Meghan Markle on their final day in Colombia
King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'quit’ royal titles for major reason
King Charles lovingly pats horse that tried biting Prince Harry’s fingers
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
King Charles receives grand welcome at Balmoral Castle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try to upstage Kate Middleton with power move
Meghan Markle gives strong message at Women Empowerment Forum
King Charles takes shocking step to force Andrew out of Royal Lodge
King Charles receives heartbreaking news as Harry, Meghan’s Colombia trip ends
Prince Andrew refuses big order of King Charles to save his royal status
King Charles to attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham?