Trending

Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser

Katrina Kaif comes out in support of her husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming project

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Katrina Kaif comes out in support of her husband Vicky Kaushals upcoming project
Katrina Kaif comes out in support of her husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming project 

Katrina Kaif has hailed her husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming historical drama Chhaava's teaser by calling it raw yet brutal. 

The teaser appeared promising with the Bad Newz star in a rugged look. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Merry Christmas actress expressed all her admiration for the upcoming film by re-sharing the teaser. 

"and its hereeeee raw, brutal and glorious'' the Phone Bhoot wrote as caption. 

Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushals historic epic saga Chhaavas teaser

To note, the creators of Chhaava released the official teaser for the film centred on the life of  Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

In the teaser, Vicky was seen single-handedly battling a large group of warriors, delivering a heroic and valiant performance on the blood-soaked battlefield, sure to give viewers goosebumps. 

Once again the versatile actor ruled the screens, promising fans a visual treat. 

It is pertinent to note that Katrina Kaif often turns cheerleader for her husband Vicky Kaushal. 

Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See

Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See
Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'

Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'

Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser

Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack

US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack

Trending News

US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Kareen Kapoor confirms ‘The Buckingham Murders’ release date
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Sajal Aly voices outrage over Kolkata assault case
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' teaser sends shivers down our spine
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Sana Javed proves classiness never goes out of style in new post
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Is Kiara Advani's tantalizing entry sequence in 'War 2' anticipated?
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump during latest outing
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Durefishan Saleem enjoys fun moments with friends on hill station
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Hania Aamir gives clear message to haters in new hilarious video
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ achieves box office glory with THIS milestone