Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser

Katrina Kaif has hailed her husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming historical drama Chhaava's teaser by calling it raw yet brutal.
The teaser appeared promising with the Bad Newz star in a rugged look.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Merry Christmas actress expressed all her admiration for the upcoming film by re-sharing the teaser.
"and its hereeeee raw, brutal and glorious'' the Phone Bhoot wrote as caption.
To note, the creators of Chhaava released the official teaser for the film centred on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
In the teaser, Vicky was seen single-handedly battling a large group of warriors, delivering a heroic and valiant performance on the blood-soaked battlefield, sure to give viewers goosebumps.
Once again the versatile actor ruled the screens, promising fans a visual treat.
It is pertinent to note that Katrina Kaif often turns cheerleader for her husband Vicky Kaushal.