'Friends' cast reflects on Matthew Perry’s legacy in heartfelt birthday tribute

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
On what would have been Matthew Perry's 55th birthday, the official Friends account posted a touching tribute to reflect on the memories of the late actor.

The Friends team took to Instagram on Monday 19, to honour the late actor, who played the role of Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, posting, "On this day, we remember the light that was Matthew Perry."

They also shared a picture of Perry, who costarred with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer on the popular NBC comedy show.


To note, the 17 Again star died on Oct. 28, 2023, from an accidental drug overdose that led to a drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

At the time, the Friends cast released a joint statement to PEOPLE honouring him.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read.

It is added in a statement, "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

They continued, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able," it continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

