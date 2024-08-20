Karan Johar praises Shraddha Kapoor's ‘Stree 2’ for box office success

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a lengthy note on Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 mega success.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Karan praised the cast and and celebrated Hindi cinema.
Stree 2 stars Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.
He penned, "The JUGGERNAUT MEGA BLOCKBUSTER SUCCESS of STREE2 is not just a celebration for @maddockfilms but must be viewed as celebration of Hindi cinema and Indian mainstream cinema."
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director added, "In the past few years Hindi cinema has been under scrutiny for combatting box office challenges… the post pandemic audience has been evolving and many times difficult to assess.”
While talking about the secret of success, Karan exclaimed that it’s a combination of belief, talent and strategy.
“the mega success of STREE 2 has not only validated the strength of a solid storytelling and rooted content but also affirmed that humongous conviction, bravado and focus on concept, story and a deep rooted connect with an audience will pay rich dividends at the ticket window!,” he noted.
So far Stree 2 has earned ₹284 crore globally.