Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer 'Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai' criticised for THIS reason

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed are currently starring in the drama serial Kaisi Hai Yeh Ruswai
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed are currently starring in the drama serial 'Kaisi Hai Yeh Ruswai' 

Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai featuring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed has faced all backlash. 

In a recent episode, the duo performed a scene where they go to get their 3-month old daughter registered at a local school.

The scene was pretty normal but not common and showed an elite school and how invasive their questions can be.

After watching the scene, people were shocked that elite schools are taking intakes of kids, who are just 3-months old.

Netizens have therefore a lot to say about this situation and the drama as a whole. 

“Very poor direction + sound equilization when there is two phenomenal cast! Disappointed as a viewer and fan of Hania & Farhan,” one user commented.

The other wrote, " 3 months ki bacchi ka school me admission. Upar se principal kehti hai 'you are on time. matlab teesre mahine se padhai karegi aur 10 saal ki hone tak doctor ya engineer ban jayegi." 

"Yea konsa school 3 month me admit karti," the third expressed. 

Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed managed to capture the hearts of the nation where they came together in Mere Humsafar and both their graphs went up. 

It is worth to mention that both made a comeback again in the series Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai but this time their chemistry as the best on screen couple failed due to bad lighting, editing and overall low production value. 


