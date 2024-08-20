Trending

'The Legends of Maula Jatt' to hit Indian cirnemas next month: Reports

Pakistan's blockbuster 'Legends of Maula Jatt' stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick and Hamza

  by Web Desk
  August 20, 2024
Pakistan's blockbuster 'Legends of Maula Jatt' stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick and Hamza 

Bilal Lashari's directorial The Legends of Maula Jatt will most likely hit the Indian theatres in September. 

This is great news for all those who loved the movie as they had been eagerly awaiting its release in India. 

Close sources to the film suggested that, " The Legend of Maula Jatt might be released in India by ZEE Studios." 

Despite its opposition from far-right Indian groups and the   Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the film will manage to release on Indian theatres. 

Following its international success and fame in Pakistan, speculations are rife that a leading Indian film production house. ZEE Studios, is planning the release of this highly-loved movie. 

For the unversed, the last Pakistani film to get a theatrical release in India was Bol starring Mahira Khan in 2011. 

In November this year, the Dharamshala International Film Festival screened Saim Sadiq's Joyland, Pakistan's official entry in the International Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. 

The Legends of Maula Jatt which starred Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick in the lead roles, was a mega-hit. 

