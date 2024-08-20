Kiara Advani pens sweet WISH on parents 'wedding anniversary'

Kiara Advani's wish for her mom and dad on their wedding anniversary will make you skip a beat!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Kabir Singh actress penned a sweet wish for the couple alongside a throwback photo.
The first image saw the oldiess shining bright while the second was a throwback image from their wedding day followed by a few more glimpses featuring her beloved husband Sidharth Malhotra.
" Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple," Advani captioned her post.
To note, the superstar's anniversary post garnered a slew of reactions from her family, ardent fans and followers.
" Aww so cute happy anniversary, " wrote the first.
The second penned, " Super beti ki super mom."
" The cutest fam, " the third commented.
"But my favourite couple is SidKiara," effused another.
For the unversed, the Govinda Naam Mera actress has many times proved she is a good daughter and leaves no stone unturned in making her parents feel special and loved.
Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February, 2023.
On the work front, the lovebirds have numerous projects lined up in the kitty.