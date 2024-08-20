Kiara Advani pens sweet WISH on parents 'wedding anniversary'

Trending

  • August 20, 2024
Kiara Advani pens a sweet wish for her parents on their milestone anniversary
Kiara Advani's wish for her mom and dad on their wedding anniversary will make you skip a beat! 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Kabir Singh actress penned a sweet wish for the couple alongside a throwback photo. 

The first image saw the oldiess shining bright while the second was a throwback image from their wedding day followed by a few more glimpses featuring her beloved husband Sidharth Malhotra. 

" Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple," Advani captioned her post. 


To note, the superstar's anniversary post garnered a slew of reactions from her family, ardent fans and followers. 

" Aww so cute happy anniversary, " wrote the first. 

The second penned, " Super beti ki super mom." 

" The cutest fam, " the third commented. 

"But my favourite couple is SidKiara," effused another. 

For the unversed, the Govinda Naam Mera actress has many times proved she is a good daughter and leaves no stone unturned in making her parents feel special and loved. 

Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February, 2023. 

On the work front, the lovebirds have numerous projects lined up in the kitty. 

'The Legends of Maula Jatt' to hit Indian cirnemas next month: Reports
Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer 'Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai' criticised for THIS reason
Karan Johar praises Shraddha Kapoor's ‘Stree 2’ for box office success
Sonam Kapoor posts heartfelt birthday wish for 'precious son' Vayu
Feroze Khan's latest photo with wife breaks the internet
Khushi Kapoor calls sister Janhvi her 'guide' and 'support system'
Katrina Kaif showers love on Vicky Kaushal's historic epic saga 'Chhaava's' teaser
Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Kareen Kapoor confirms ‘The Buckingham Murders’ release date
Sajal Aly voices outrage over Kolkata assault case