Royal

Prince William won't make 'foolish' mistake with Prince Harry: expert

The Prince of Wales seemingly does not want little brother the Duke of Sussex in his future

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024


Prince William will reportedly won’t make a “foolish” mistake of not inviting younger brother in his future coronation due to their estranged relationship.

The Prince of Wales wants his coronation to "look and feel different.”

As per the UK Sunday Times, his friend claimed that he does not want the Duke of Sussex present at the big event.

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News, "Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I’m convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation.”

He also exclaimed that the brother duo hadn’t spoken in nearly two years.

Christopher explained, "Things probably have never been worse between the brothers than they are now..William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being. There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that."

It is primitive to note that William take the throne after his father’s death. 

Similarly how King Charles became monarch when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in 2022 at age 96.

