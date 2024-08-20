World

Israeli forces recover six hostages' bodies in overnight Gaza incursion

Benjamin Netanyahu said his ‘heart ache’ over the ‘terrible loss’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Benjamin Netanyahu said his ‘heart ache’ over the ‘terrible loss’
Benjamin Netanyahu said his ‘heart ache’ over the ‘terrible loss’

Israeli defence forces (IDF) announced that they have retrieved the bodies of six hostages from Gaza during an overnight operation.

According to CNN, the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), in a joint statement on Tuesday, August 20, said that they have recovered six bodies of hostages during the military operation in Khan Younis.

IDF and ISA indetified hostages as Yoram Metzger, 80, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, 79, Chaim Peri, 80, Nadav Popplewell, and Yagev Buchshtab.

source: BBC
source: BBC

The authorities stated that the recovery of bodies has given the ‘necessary closure’ to the families of the hostages.

Moreover, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, “Tonight our forces returned the bodies of six of our hostages who were held by the murderous terrorist organisation Hamas. Our hearts ache for the terrible loss.”

He further added, “The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages, both alive and dead."

Netanyahu also thanked soldiers involved in the operation for their ‘bravery and determined action.’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended his condolences to the hostages’ families, saying, “We send our heartfelt condolences and a warm embrace to the families. We must not stop for a moment from working in every way possible to bring back all the hostages.”

Furthermore, as per the Israeli Government Press Office data, currently Gaza holds 109 Israeli hostages, among whom 35 are believed dead.

Prince Harry, Prince William's ‘last’ talk revealed - what went wrong?

Prince Harry, Prince William's ‘last’ talk revealed - what went wrong?
Gracie Abrams affectionately bites boyfriend Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams affectionately bites boyfriend Paul Mescal
Prince William won't make 'foolish' mistake with Prince Harry: expert

Prince William won't make 'foolish' mistake with Prince Harry: expert
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures

Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures

World News

Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Police release shocking bodycam video of rioters attacking officers in Staffordshire
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Joe Biden reduces to tears after receiving enthusiastic warm welcome at DNC
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Search for missing tech tycoon Mike Lynch ongoing after yacht sinks in Sicily
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Benjamin Netanyahu calls Blinken talks 'positive' as ceasefire hopes grow
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
UK tech giant Mike Lynch and family missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Donald Trump’s AI-generated Taylor Swift endorsement EXPOSED as fake
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Kamala Harris looking for 4 things at Democratic National Convention
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan eyes Oxford chancellor role amid legal battle
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Bayesian yacht Sinks off Sicily with one dead and six missing
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Blinken stresses ceasefire talks as potential last chance for hostage rescue