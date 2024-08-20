Israeli forces recover six hostages' bodies in overnight Gaza incursion

Israeli defence forces (IDF) announced that they have retrieved the bodies of six hostages from Gaza during an overnight operation.
According to CNN, the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), in a joint statement on Tuesday, August 20, said that they have recovered six bodies of hostages during the military operation in Khan Younis.
IDF and ISA indetified hostages as Yoram Metzger, 80, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, 79, Chaim Peri, 80, Nadav Popplewell, and Yagev Buchshtab.
The authorities stated that the recovery of bodies has given the ‘necessary closure’ to the families of the hostages.
Moreover, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, “Tonight our forces returned the bodies of six of our hostages who were held by the murderous terrorist organisation Hamas. Our hearts ache for the terrible loss.”
He further added, “The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages, both alive and dead."
Netanyahu also thanked soldiers involved in the operation for their ‘bravery and determined action.’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended his condolences to the hostages’ families, saying, “We send our heartfelt condolences and a warm embrace to the families. We must not stop for a moment from working in every way possible to bring back all the hostages.”
Furthermore, as per the Israeli Government Press Office data, currently Gaza holds 109 Israeli hostages, among whom 35 are believed dead.