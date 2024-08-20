Queen Elizabeth II’s explosive views about Donald Trump exposed in new book

Royal

  by Web Desk
  August 20, 2024
Queen Elizabeth II’s sensational new biography enlists astonishing thoughts the late queen had about the controversial ex-US President Donald Trump!

The book alleges that the former Queen of the United Kingdom, who welcomed the Republican candidate twice during her reign, deemed him “very rude.”

These bold and surprising claims, which are now being serialized in the Daily Mail, come from Craig Brown’s new book, A Voyage Around the Queen, which details the conversation the author had with the Queen at a lunch “weeks after” Trump’s visit.

It was also reported that Queen Elizabeth II was said to have “particularly disliked” Trump’s habit of glancing over her shoulder as if he were “in search of others more interesting.”

The Queen also questioned the former US president and his wife Melania Trump’s relationship, speculating that he “must have some sort of arrangement” with her, “or else why would she have remained married to him?”

However, Trump, on the other hand, was reported to be confident that he had been the Queen’s favorite guest.

Queen Elizabeth II and Donald Trump first met in 2018, a year after he took office as the 45th US President.

During the meeting, protocol was breached several times, as the Republican candidate allegedly kept the 92-year-old monarch waiting in the heat and also walked ahead of her during a guard of honor inspection, forcing her to sidestep to keep up.

