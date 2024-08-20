Billie Eilish reaches new heights with THIS incredible achievement

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  August 20, 2024
Billie Eilish is “happier than ever,” as she has another feather to add to her cap with the newest achievement!

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 20, the Hit Me Hard and Soft artist shared a newly achieved milestone with her 119 million followers along with a special gratitude-filled caption.

The singer, who secured the first spot on Spotify globally, penned, “Number 1 in the world on Spotify. I really can’t even believe this. I love you all so much. This is the craziest thing ever.”


This milestone comes with a significant achievement of 100 million listeners, a feat that the My Strange Addiction singer had been eagerly anticipating for days.

Earlier on Thursday, August 15, the singer retweeted a post mentioning that she was short of less than a million listeners in order to get the top 1 crown and encouraged, "Let's Go!"

According to the platform, Eilish’s discography includes eight songs that have over a billion streams, making 10% of her music among the top-streamed worldwide.

Celebrating their beloved singer’s achievement, the fans penned some heartfelt comments on the post.

“From being my favorite secret artist to listen to to being number 1 in the world. So crazy. Yet so proud of you,” expressed one of the fans.

Another added, “You deserve the world.”

