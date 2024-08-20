Cristiano Ronaldo plans shocking comeback to Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate Louis Saha has hinted about the return of the star footballer to his former club Manchester United, but this time he may be in a new role.
According to Mirror, Ronaldo will always be remembered as a Manchester United legend because of his golden, successful period with the club during his first spell.
However, his second stint at Old Trafford was short-lived, as he left the club in November 2022 following a mutual contract termination after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club hierarchy and its manager Erik Ten Hag.
Meanwhile, Saha has made surprising remarks about his former teammate while talking to TVSporten. He said, “Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day. That could be as a coach or even a manager.”
He further added, "His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped, and you can see why that frustrated him. He didn’t see the same formula and didn’t see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing."
To note, the 39-year-old Portuguese soccer player has not yet disclosed his future plans, neither about the club level nor about his international career.
Furthermore, Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr, still needs to decide whether he will participate in the 2026 United States World Cup or not.