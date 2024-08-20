Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo plans shocking comeback to Manchester United?

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Manchester United in November 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Manchester United in November 2022
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Manchester United in November 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate Louis Saha has hinted about the return of the star footballer to his former club Manchester United, but this time he may be in a new role.

According to Mirror, Ronaldo will always be remembered as a Manchester United legend because of his golden, successful period with the club during his first spell.

However, his second stint at Old Trafford was short-lived, as he left the club in November 2022 following a mutual contract termination after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club hierarchy and its manager Erik Ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Saha has made surprising remarks about his former teammate while talking to TVSporten. He said, “Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day. That could be as a coach or even a manager.”

He further added, "His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped, and you can see why that frustrated him. He didn’t see the same formula and didn’t see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing."

To note, the 39-year-old Portuguese soccer player has not yet disclosed his future plans, neither about the club level nor about his international career.

Furthermore, Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr, still needs to decide whether he will participate in the 2026 United States World Cup or not.

Joe Biden secretly approves nuclear strategy to counter China, reports

Joe Biden secretly approves nuclear strategy to counter China, reports
What leads to the luxury yacht’s tragic end off Sicily?

What leads to the luxury yacht’s tragic end off Sicily?
Sajal Aly set to collaborate with Indian actor Prabhas for new film?

Sajal Aly set to collaborate with Indian actor Prabhas for new film?
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants

Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants

Sports News

Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
ICC moves 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to UAE amid unrest
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals