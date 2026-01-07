Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win

Los Angeles Lakers beat Pelicans in Western Conference showdown after LeBron James' dominant performance

  • By Bushra Saleem
LeBron James praises Luka Doncics game-changing abilities after Lakers win
LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win

LeBron James sat at his locker, having just scored 30 points in 33 minutes to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pelicans.

According to Sporting News, when the Los Angeles Lakers traded with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire Luka Doncic one year ago, it was clear the Lakers were getting ready to pass the franchise player torch from James to the young Slovenian star.

Over the summer, the Lakers added more to their investment by striking an extension with Doncic.

Many wondered how the future Hall of Famer, LeBron James, would handle having the high-usage star enter the picture. James made it clear on Tuesday night that Luka is the franchise player.

"Luka don't need to bend his game [for me],” James told reporters after Tuesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

“He's our 27-year-old franchise for this ballclub. He don't need to bend his game. It's up to us to bend our game around him and figure it out. We're just trying to be dynamic and work off of him. He's an unbelievable pick-and-roll player, unbelievable shotmaker, commands the defense, four eyes, sometimes six eyes on him. So it's up to us to put ourselves in the right position.”

Throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, LeBron, Luka, and the Lakers have had plenty of highs and lows. Despite the questions that typically stem from the head coach JJ Redick’s frustration, the Lakers are still in good shape when it comes to the Western Conference playoff picture.

Tuesday’s win over the Pelicans puts the Lakers third in the Western Conference with a 23-11 record. They trail the San Antonio Spurs by one game, and place 5.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season
Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match

Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match
Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit

Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost
Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland

Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open
Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers

Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans
Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge

Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge

Popular News

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
3 hours ago
'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab

'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab
an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors

Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors
an hour ago