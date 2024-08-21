Pregnant Deepika Padukone hops on the '1 second reel bandwagon'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Deepika Padukone is making most of her pregnancy journey while engaging with her fanbase on social media.

On Tuesday, the Gehraiyaan starlet turned to her Instagram handle to join the 1-second reel trend.

The clip showcased the actor preparing for an event wearing a stunning gold saree. Embracing the reel trend the soon-to-be mom winked and beamed with delight at the camera.

"Jumping on the 1 Second Reel Bandwagon!" she wrote in the caption.


Right after the video went viral, it surely caused a stir online as fans flocked to the comments section and heaped praise.

One in awe of her wink wrote, “It's not a wink it's a bullet.”

“Aankhiyon se goli maare”, the second expressed.

“Reminds me of the Ram Leela wink,” penned the third.

Another commented, “Finally someone completed this trend. That wink justifies the trend.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Padmaavat star often makes multiple appearances flaunting her growing belly.

Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with actor husband Ranveer Singh which is due next month and can't wait to hold the baby in her arms soon. 

