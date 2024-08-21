Hania Aamir soaks up the Bali bliss in new post 

Hania Aamir’s Bali adventures are seemingly going strong and her social media feed is strong proof!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared a set of breathtaking shots from her trip.
In the pictures, the dimple queen looked in full vacation and adventure mood as she struck goofy poses while go-karting.
The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress has left millions tongues wagging with her Bali adventures and most flooded the comments section.
One fan wrote, “HANIA AAMIR yes you go around and have fun and we will have fun watching you.”
“Cutest one,” penned another.
“Darling The girl is on fire,” the third effused.
“My pookie,” the fourth added.
To note, the superstar is having a gala summer vacation partying at Bali clubs and bars, heartily shopping, relishing Mother Nature with dips in the pool and go-karting.
For the unversed, Hania is an avid traveller and prior to finding solace In Bali she walked the lit streets of Bangkok, Thailand with her girl gang.
On the work front, Hania Aamir is currently showing off her acting chops in drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa and Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai with Farhan Saeed.