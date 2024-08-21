World

35 Pakistani pilgrims die in Iran after horrific bus crash

At least 18 Pakistani pilgrims injured, 35 killed as a bus in Iran overturns and catches fire on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims met a deadly accident on Tuesday night, killing at least 28 passengers, the Iranian media reported.

The bus overturned in the Central Iranian province of Yazd due to a defective braking system in turn catching fire, citing a preliminary police investigation. 

Another 23 passengers were injured, seven of them critically as per the province's crisis management director. 

To note, the pilgrims who were killed and injured were on their way to Iraq's holy city of Karbala to commemorate one of the biggest events in the Shia calender.

Unfortunately, the pilgrims could not make it there owing to the accident. 

53 people were set to be on the bus at the time of the crash which included pilgrims from Larkana, Ghotki and other cities in Sindh. 

Eleven men and seventeen women are among those who died. 

For the unversed, this holy pilgrimage marked the end of a period of 40 days of mourning from Imam Hussain. Some two million Shia Muslims are taking part. 

Iran is known for its poor traffic safety record, with 20,000 deaths annually reported. 

