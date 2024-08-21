Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere

Jonathan Majors showed his support for his girlfriend Meagan Good by attending the premiere of Terry McMillan Presents: Forever alongside her.
The couple was photographed on Tuesday, August 20, together with actor Taye Diggs, at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.
Diggs, 53, and Good, 43, were there to celebrate the release of their Lifetime film Terry McMillan Presents: Forever.
The Intruder starlet looked elegant and seductive for the event, sporting a black bralette-style top with beaded accent. Her ensemble was completed with an ankle-strapped shoe and a pencil miniskirt with a high waist.
Good wore her curls down to her waist and used pink makeup to give some colour.
The Creed star opted for a more colourful ensemble in a two-piece suit with several colours, accessorised with a teal hat and scarf.
In addition, Diggs posed with the couple while wearing a grey suit with a black and white striped shirt underneath and a tan brimmed hat for a distinctive touch.
To note, Majors' legal battle and associated controversy started in the spring of 2023, and Good stood by his side the entire time.
Following a protracted legal battle, a jury found the actor guilty of one count of misdemeanour third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment related to an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in 2023.