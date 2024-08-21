Entertainment

Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere

The couple was photographed on Tuesday, August 20, together with actor Taye Diggs

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at Presents: Forever premiere
Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Presents: Forever' premiere

Jonathan Majors showed his support for his girlfriend Meagan Good by attending the premiere of Terry McMillan Presents: Forever alongside her.

The couple was photographed on Tuesday, August 20, together with actor Taye Diggs, at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

Diggs, 53, and Good, 43, were there to celebrate the release of their Lifetime film Terry McMillan Presents: Forever.

The Intruder starlet looked elegant and seductive for the event, sporting a black bralette-style top with beaded accent. Her ensemble was completed with an ankle-strapped shoe and a pencil miniskirt with a high waist.

Good wore her curls down to her waist and used pink makeup to give some colour.

The Creed star opted for a more colourful ensemble in a two-piece suit with several colours, accessorised with a teal hat and scarf.

In addition, Diggs posed with the couple while wearing a grey suit with a black and white striped shirt underneath and a tan brimmed hat for a distinctive touch.

To note, Majors' legal battle and associated controversy started in the spring of 2023, and Good stood by his side the entire time.

Following a protracted legal battle, a jury found the actor guilty of one count of misdemeanour third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment related to an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in 2023.

Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour
Starbucks CEO puts company’s future at stake with major move

Starbucks CEO puts company’s future at stake with major move

Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere

Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him

Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him

Entertainment News

Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Todd Phillips teases major update on 'Joker 3' movie
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart' music video
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Jennifer Lopez ‘moves on’ after Ben Affleck shows no ‘interest’ in marriage
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Jennifer Lopez calls it quits with Ben Affleck as she finally files for divorce
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Jennifer Lopez split hits rock bottom as Ben Affleck dines with ex Jennifer Garner
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Billie Eilish reaches new heights with THIS incredible achievement
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
‘Stranger Things’ star Winona Ryder spills ‘bittersweet’ details about final season
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Matthew Perry’s entire death story revealed: Details
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Brad Pitt’s Italy getaway hits sour note after Shiloh Jolie ditches last name