'Fauji' director breaks silence on Sajal Aly's film with Prabhas

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Director Hanu Raghavapudi dismissed swirling rumors that Pakistani actress Sajal Aly will star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film Fauji. 

Raghavapudi labelled these rumors as 'wrong news.' 

The Yakeen Ka Safar actress was speculated to be in a discussion for a key role in the film as reported by Filmfare. 

However, the director's clarification says it all indicating these reports are inaccurate. 

While Aly will not be seen as Prabhas' co-star there remains a  possibility that she could be involved in a project in any other capacity. 

Fans are eagerly awaiting more official update but the exact nature of the superstar's involvement in the film is still unclear. 

For the unversed, the movie has sparked a significant buzz online, featuring an impressive cast and storyline, adding further anticipation. 

While the What's Love Got To Do With It star excels on the professional front, her personal life has hit rock bottom. 

Sajal Aly filed for divorce with actor Ahad Raza Mir after two years of togetherness. 

Their alleged divorce had become a wide topic of gossip during that time. 

