Trending

Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's racy-car themed birthday cake goes viral

Sonam Kapoor's adorable son Vayu turned two on Tuesday August 20, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Sonam Kapoors adorable son Vayu turned two on Tuesday August 20, 2024
Sonam Kapoor's adorable son Vayu turned two on Tuesday August 20, 2024 

Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu blew the candles of his three-tier cake on August 20, 2024! 

A glimpse of the little one's ‘Two Fast, 2 Curious’ birthday cake has now been unveiled. 

The cake shop  Cocoatease, dropped a video of the cake they prepared for Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's second birthday on their official Instagram handle. 

As per the video, the cake had a blue and black colour scheme. The bottom tier looked more like a car racing finish line while a vintage car sat at the top. 

To note, the base of the delicious cake was decorated with chocolate chip cookies, cup cakes and shiny balls. 

It said 'Happy Birthday Vayu,' with 'Two' written on the cake. 

“Two Fast, 2 Curious. And just like that….He turns 2!! A super special, toddler friendly, refined sugar free chocolate cake to celebrate our rockstar Vayu! @sonamkapoor," the caption alongside the post read. 


However, in the comments section of the post the Khoobsurat actress appreciated the bakers efforts, "Mohit you outdid yourself! Your best cake for Vayu !" 

Lately, Sonam Kapoor wished her precious son Vayu on his second birthday. 

Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's racy-car themed birthday cake goes viral

Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's racy-car themed birthday cake goes viral

'Fauji' director breaks silence on Sajal Aly's film with Prabhas

'Fauji' director breaks silence on Sajal Aly's film with Prabhas

Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck

Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support

King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support

Trending News

King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
'Fauji' director breaks silence on Sajal Aly's film with Prabhas
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Narendra Modi in THIS remarkable feat
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif flaunt million-dollar smiles during recent outing
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Hania Aamir soaks up the Bali bliss in new post
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Pregnant Deepika Padukone hops on the '1 second reel bandwagon'
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Sajal Aly set to collaborate with Indian actor Prabhas for new film?
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Kiara Advani pens sweet WISH on parents 'wedding anniversary'
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' to hit Indian cirnemas next month: Reports
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer 'Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai' criticised for THIS reason
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Karan Johar praises Shraddha Kapoor's ‘Stree 2’ for box office success
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Sonam Kapoor posts heartfelt birthday wish for 'precious son' Vayu