Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's racy-car themed birthday cake goes viral

Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu blew the candles of his three-tier cake on August 20, 2024!
A glimpse of the little one's ‘Two Fast, 2 Curious’ birthday cake has now been unveiled.
The cake shop Cocoatease, dropped a video of the cake they prepared for Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's second birthday on their official Instagram handle.
As per the video, the cake had a blue and black colour scheme. The bottom tier looked more like a car racing finish line while a vintage car sat at the top.
To note, the base of the delicious cake was decorated with chocolate chip cookies, cup cakes and shiny balls.
It said 'Happy Birthday Vayu,' with 'Two' written on the cake.
“Two Fast, 2 Curious. And just like that….He turns 2!! A super special, toddler friendly, refined sugar free chocolate cake to celebrate our rockstar Vayu! @sonamkapoor," the caption alongside the post read.
However, in the comments section of the post the Khoobsurat actress appreciated the bakers efforts, "Mohit you outdid yourself! Your best cake for Vayu !"
Lately, Sonam Kapoor wished her precious son Vayu on his second birthday.