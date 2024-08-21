Travis Kelce to make Hollywood debut with first film ‘Loose Cannons’

Travis Kelce is set to make his Hollywood debut with new comedy film Loose Cannons.
The NFL star, who is dating Taylor Swift, will soon appear on silver screen with his first acting gig.
Travis will star in Lionsgate's upcoming action comedy, as per Deadline.
The Pixels writer Timothy Dowling wrote the scrip for the upcoming film while John Wick's Chad Stahelski will produce via 87Eleven Entertainment, alongside Alex Young and Jason Spitz.
Loose Cannons is seemingly under development but Travis is reportedly not filming as he’s busy with the new NFL season.
He will also star in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror drama Grostesquerie alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Lesley Manville and Courtney B. Vance.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated film will have "tones" of brotherhood and comedy classics like Bad Boys, Lethal Weapon and Rush Hour.
More on the work front, Travis has also signed to host Amazon Prime Video series Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?
His girlfriend Taylor also showed up to support him on the set of the show.
Travis and Taylor seemingly have no plans for marriage anytime soon as both of them are busy with their career.