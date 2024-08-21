Entertainment

Adam Sandler talks about his daughters’ concern for his lifestyle

The actor shared that his daughters Sunny, 15, and Sadie, 18, push him to prioritise his health

  • August 21, 2024
Adam Sandler opened up about how his daughters encouraged him to improve his health, revealing they often tell him to "calm down" and eat better.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on Tuesday, August 20, at the New York City premiere of his Netflix comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You, the 57-year-old actor shared that his daughters Sunny, 15, and Sadie, 18, push him to prioritise his health.

"They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad,” Sandler said.

The Happy Gilmore star added, “You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person.”

Sandler made these remarks after disclosing earlier this month on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Sadie had advised him to use the same personal trainer he used during filming You Don't Mess with the Zohan in 2008.

"I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f-----g do it," the comedian said.

He explained, "I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over."

Adam Sandler noted, "Now it's f-----g rough," adding, "My kids, one daughter, Sadie's always saying, 'Dad, get the train from the Zohan. Why would you ever give that up? Why did you stop?' " he added, before revealing that he told his daughter "it's a lot of work."

