  • By Fatima Hassan
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

Nicola Peltz's sister, Brittany, has seemingly broken her silence amid the actress and Brooklyn Beckham's baby plans. 

The interior designer took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 7th, to share an emotive quote about "Trusting your dreams." 

"That dream was planted in your heart for a reason. Trust it," the message read.

Brittany, who has a close relationship with her sister and Brooklyn Beckham, has not responded to the ongoing baby plans. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, has been planning a baby since they said yes to each other, but due to complications, they are reportedly facing issues in conceiving a baby. 

This cryptic post by Brittany came after a media report claimed that Nicola and Brooklyn, who have been feuding with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, are considering adopting a baby. 

A source recently told Daily Mail that they want a brood of children, and at least one to not be biologically theirs.

"This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on: they both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted," the tipster noted.

As of now, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who made waves through their accusations against Victoria Beckham earlier this month, have yet to respond to the ongoing baby speculation.  

