Prince Edward steps out in Scotland after returning from key UAE trip 

  By Fatima Hassan
The Duke of Edinburgh attended the World Governments Summit during his four day state-visit to Dubai

Prince Edward has returned to Scotland after a major trip to the United Arab Emirates. 

On Saturday, February 7th, GB News reported that the Duke of Edinburgh had made an appearance in Scotland after his key meeting in Dubai.

His Royal Highness was invited to sow the sapling on an iconic sycamore gap tree in Battery Park, Inverclyde.

For those unaware, Inverclyde is a small, historic council area in West Central Scotland, spanning 61 square miles along the south bank of the River Clyde estuary.

Duchess Sophie’s husband was welcomed by the Inverclyde chief executive, Bev Thow, and was informed about the renewed sense of hope in the community.

"It was a profound honour to welcome His Royal Highness to Inverclyde and to share this moment of reflection, hope and renewal with the people and communities we support," she added.

Bev continued, "He was so genuinely interested and invested in the work we do in recovery. The planting of this sapling carries deep meaning not only as a legacy of the Sycamore Gap tree, but as a symbol of resilience, healing and the possibility of new beginnings." 

During his prestigious visit, the youngest brother of King Charles III also met the Moving On Inverclyde team and the Inverclyde Council’s horticultural team.

This update came after Prince Andrew made waves as he became the first Royal Family member to publicly address the recently released Epstein documents during his UAE state visit. 

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, he said: "I think it's all really important always to remember the victims and who they are, the victims in all this."

As of now, neither His Majesty nor his wife, Queen Camilla, have responded to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein emails drama.  

