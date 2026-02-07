Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change

Central Cee, one of the top British rappers, has revealed that he has been robbed of a precious collection.
On Friday, February 6, the Doja rapper turned to his Instagram account to share that his shoe storage had been targeted by thieves, costing him 12 years of collection.
Estimated to be worth thousands, Central Cee penned, "Had my first Nike ID air force 1 in there that I deetsed from Alboraaq in 2015 but everything is written."
As per The Sun, the slang term "deetsed" commonly refers to the illegal practice of using someone else's personal information to make a financial purchase.
"Anyway buy my shoe when it drops," concluded the rapper, referring to a brand new collab between Nike and his streetwear label, Syna, "Central Cee x Syna World x Nike Air Force 1 Racer Blue", set to drop sometime in spring 2026.
The shocking revelation came with a snap of a nearly destroyed unit, where multiple empty storage boxes could be seen scattered across the floor.
Moreover, the surprise robbery news was shared after Central Cee confirmed on a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax that he has converted to Islam and changed his name.
Born Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, the rapper revealed that he has changed his first name to Akhil.