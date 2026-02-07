Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'

The 'Thor' star and Halle Berry's new film, 'Crime 101' is slated to be released next week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Chris Hemsworth really wanted his co-star, Halle Berry, to join him in the Avengers franchise.

While promoting their upcoming movie, Crime 101, the Thor star and her co-actress discussed her potential return in Avengers: Secret Wars.

During the press junket interview, Chris formally invited Halle to join the fun in an exciting instalment, despite her denying that she is in Doomsday.

However, when the host of Cinemablend asked about the possibility of Thor/Storm meeting pairing, saying, "Halle, I know you’ve said a million times you’re not in Avengers: Doomsday and Chris, I’m curious if that’s a relief to you, that there’s no one there to literally steal your thunder."

To which the Extraction 2 actor said with a smirk, "To help me summon the storms, no, I was bummed. I don’t know, I think he’d be like, oh, we’re the same, we have something in common, the incredible wielding of the weather patterns talents."

"Maybe that’s why she’s not there. They don’t need her. You got Thor, why do you need Storm?" Halle Berry chimed in.

Later on, Chris immediately promised, "I’m gonna make sure you’re in the next one, everyone wants you in it. You’ve got to accept this."

For those unaware, Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry's new movie, Crime 101, is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on February 13. 

While, the Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere on December 18, 2026. 

