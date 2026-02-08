Fred Smith, legendary bassist for Television, Blondie dies at 77

Fred Smith, bassist for the legendary proto-punk band Television, has passed away at the age of 77.
As per the band's Instagram update, the bass player took his last breath on Thursday, after battling an unspecified health scare.
Smith started his career with Angel and the Snake, which then became Blondie. The rockstar left the band in 1975 to replace Richard Hell in Television.
Following the team's disbandment in 1978, he lent his musical talent to Television members Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd's solo albums.
He also played for Willie Nile, The Revelons, Peregrins, and the Roches.
Smith rejoined the band when Television reunited in 1992 and played on a number of tours.
Paying an emotional tribute, Television member Jimmy Rip called Smith "my true friend", as he shared, "Yesterday, he left this world, leaving so many who loved him wanting so much more...of him."
"He fought his illness long and hard these last few years, looking always forward to new projects… we had big plans to play Tom's [Verlaine] music live this year… but it just wasn't meant to be. Thankfully, we were able to say goodbye, "love you" were our last words to each other. I will miss him more than anyone can imagine."
Notably, Fred Smith and his wife, Paula Cereghino, founded an artisanal winery, Cereghino Smith, which was based in Bloomington, New York.