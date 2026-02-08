Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Fred Smith, legendary bassist for Television, Blondie dies at 77

The bass player played for several musical acts, including Willie Nile, The Revelons, Peregrins, and the Roches

  • By Hania Jamil
Fred Smith, legendary bassist for Television, Blondie dies at 77
Fred Smith, legendary bassist for Television, Blondie dies at 77

Fred Smith, bassist for the legendary proto-punk band Television, has passed away at the age of 77.

As per the band's Instagram update, the bass player took his last breath on Thursday, after battling an unspecified health scare.

Smith started his career with Angel and the Snake, which then became Blondie. The rockstar left the band in 1975 to replace Richard Hell in Television.

Following the team's disbandment in 1978, he lent his musical talent to Television members Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd's solo albums.

He also played for Willie Nile, The Revelons, Peregrins, and the Roches.

Smith rejoined the band when Television reunited in 1992 and played on a number of tours.

Paying an emotional tribute, Television member Jimmy Rip called Smith "my true friend", as he shared, "Yesterday, he left this world, leaving so many who loved him wanting so much more...of him."


"He fought his illness long and hard these last few years, looking always forward to new projects… we had big plans to play Tom's [Verlaine] music live this year… but it just wasn't meant to be. Thankfully, we were able to say goodbye, "love you" were our last words to each other. I will miss him more than anyone can imagine."

Notably, Fred Smith and his wife, Paula Cereghino, founded an artisanal winery, Cereghino Smith, which was based in Bloomington, New York.

Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family
Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer' and album
Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer' and album
Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin reveals Eleven's fate in three words
'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin reveals Eleven's fate in three words
Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'
Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'
Bad Bunny receives shocking tip from Jay-Z for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Bad Bunny receives shocking tip from Jay-Z for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour
Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims
Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims
Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style
Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style

Popular News

Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz

Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz
2 minutes ago
Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
22 minutes ago
Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks

Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks
42 minutes ago