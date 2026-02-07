Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin reveals Eleven's fate in three words

Caleb McLaughlin has shared his honest thoughts on the ending of the show, which has fans divided on El's fate

It has been over a month since one of Netflix's most popular series, Stranger Things, concluded with its fifth season, and fans are still debating the ending of the show's lead, Eleven.

Portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, El seemingly sacrificed herself in the finale of the series; however, she made a cameo in the last scenes, prompting speculations that she might've survived somehow.

During his appearance on The View, Millie's co-star Caleb McLaughlin shared his honest thoughts on her character's ending.

When host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked him for his take on the ending, with a warning to not "break my heart," the 24-year-old simply shared that she's no more.

"I think, rest in peace, Eleven," said Caleb, prompting Alyssa to respond with a "no" before saying that she "respectfully" disagreed with his conclusion.

Talking about his own character in Stranger Things, Caleb, who was on the show to promote his new film Goat, noted, "Hey, I think Lucas thinks she's alive."

Notably, all five seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.

