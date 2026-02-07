Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour

Rock star Neil Young has announced that he will not be performing in Cornwall this summer after he cancelled his 2026 European tour.
In a statement, Young shared that he has decided to "take a break", as he expressed his gratitude towards everyone who bought tickets to see him perform in Europe.
"I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts," his statement read.
Eden Sessions, the project behind Young's Cornwall show, also expressed their regrets on cancelling the June 17, 2026, performance, adding that all those who have bought the ticket will be "contacted directly and receive full refunds."
The Cornwall concert was set to be the first of a series across the UK and Europe, which would have included performances in Glasgow, Cork, Manchester, and Woodstock.
Neil Young has enjoyed a celebrated career, spanning over six decades, including bagging two Grammys and nine Juno Awards.
He is best known for songs such as Like A Hurricane, Cinnamon Girl, and Rockin' In The Free World. Last year, Young also headlined Glastonbury and took to the stage at BST Hyde Park.