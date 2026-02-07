Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer' and album

The 'Summertime Sadness' crooner last released her ninth studio album, 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' in March 2023

  • By Fatima Hassan
Lana Del Rey confirms new song White Feather Hawk Tail Deer and album
Lana Del Rey confirms new song 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer' and album 

Lana Del Rey is hitting the road again with a surprise new song.

A week after skipping the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony, the Summertime Sadness crooner turned to her Instagram Stories to announce the joyful update on her musical journey.

In a self-recorded black-and-white clip, Del Rey shared with her fans that her new single, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer, will be available to stream after celebrating this year’s Valentine's Day.

She further revealed that her new musical album, whose title she kept under wraps, is also on its way.

The 40-year-old American singer and songwriter said her new studio album has been delayed due to the vinyl production timelines.

"Hi, I just want to leave a message and let you know that my new single and favourite song from the album, this is what I have been waiting for, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer, is coming out on February 17th," she disclosed.

The Say Yes to Heaven singer added, "You guys are also asking about the record being out soon cause the vinyl production takes three months."

For those unaware, Lana Del Rey last released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March 2023. 

Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin reveals Eleven's fate in three words
'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin reveals Eleven's fate in three words
Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'
Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'
Bad Bunny receives shocking tip from Jay-Z for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Bad Bunny receives shocking tip from Jay-Z for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour
Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims
Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims
Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style
Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style
Jimmy Fallon reveals his worst celebrity interview ever: ‘Awful’
Jimmy Fallon reveals his worst celebrity interview ever: ‘Awful’
Margot Robbie on overcoming her ‘awful’ accent for 'Wuthering Heights'
Margot Robbie on overcoming her ‘awful’ accent for 'Wuthering Heights'

Popular News

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
6 minutes ago
Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks

Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks
26 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

57 minutes ago