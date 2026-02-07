Bad Bunny receives shocking tip from Jay-Z for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Jay-Z wants Bad Bunny to go all out for his upcoming 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The Latin singer - who is still soaking up the success of his recent Grammy wins has received a surprising advice from the American rapper for the star-studded sports event.
An inside source exclusively told Rob Shuter that Beyoncé's husband is urging Bad Bunny to opt for a bold outfit for his first-ever Halftime performance.
"Jay wants this to be fearless," claimed the source.
"Not shocking for shock’s sake—but culturally powerful," they added.
As NFL’s live music entertainment strategist via is company Roc Nation, Jay-Z calls the shot regarding performers and major creative direction.
Another insider explained, "Jay keeps saying: this moment has to mean something."
"Bad Bunny represents identity, freedom, and global Latin power. Why play it safe?" they added.
The tipster claimed that Bad Bunny's bold move "would be subtle but unmistakable," and will appear to be "A message without a speech."
Bad Bunny is set to honor Puerto Rico at 2026 Superbowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8, 2026.