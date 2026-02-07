Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record

The 'Lover' crooner’s song 'Opalite' was premiered on Spotify Premium and Apple Music on February 6, 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record

Taylor Swift has made Spotify history, as her music video Opalite broke the record for the most streams in a single day.

The Lover crooner’s song from her album, The Life Of A Showgirl’s music video, which premiered on February 6, 2026, officially broke the record for the most-streamed music video in a single day in Spotify history.

Notably, Swift debuted Opalite exclusively on Spotify Premium and Apple Music.

Her video starred a star-studded line-up including Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Graham Norton.

This record gives Taylor Swift the top spot for single-day streams on Spotify across Artist, Album, Song, and Music Video categories.

Soon after the video debuted, Swift shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its creation.

She reflected on her experience directing and starring in the video, saying, "My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason. The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, @TheGrahamNortonShowOfficial.”

Notably, Opalite video is scheduled to hit YouTube on Sunday, February 8, at 8 AM ET.

Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour
Neil Young issues emotional statement after cancelling UK, European tour
Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims
Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims
Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style
Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style
Jimmy Fallon reveals his worst celebrity interview ever: ‘Awful’
Jimmy Fallon reveals his worst celebrity interview ever: ‘Awful’
Margot Robbie on overcoming her ‘awful’ accent for 'Wuthering Heights'
Margot Robbie on overcoming her ‘awful’ accent for 'Wuthering Heights'
Mariah Carey celebrates 'dream' performance at Winter Olympics 2026
Mariah Carey celebrates 'dream' performance at Winter Olympics 2026
Taylor Swift praises athletes during Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony
Taylor Swift praises athletes during Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles
Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles
Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album
Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign

Popular News

Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'

Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'

one minute ago
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film

Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
11 minutes ago
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record

Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
47 minutes ago