Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record

Taylor Swift has made Spotify history, as her music video Opalite broke the record for the most streams in a single day.
The Lover crooner’s song from her album, The Life Of A Showgirl’s music video, which premiered on February 6, 2026, officially broke the record for the most-streamed music video in a single day in Spotify history.
Notably, Swift debuted Opalite exclusively on Spotify Premium and Apple Music.
Her video starred a star-studded line-up including Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Graham Norton.
This record gives Taylor Swift the top spot for single-day streams on Spotify across Artist, Album, Song, and Music Video categories.
Soon after the video debuted, Swift shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its creation.
She reflected on her experience directing and starring in the video, saying, "My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason. The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, @TheGrahamNortonShowOfficial.”
Notably, Opalite video is scheduled to hit YouTube on Sunday, February 8, at 8 AM ET.