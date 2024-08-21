Health

Matthew Perry's death highlights thin line between Ketamine use and abuse: Details

Here's What You Need to Know about Ketamine

  by Web Desk
  August 21, 2024
The tragic death of beloved actor Matthew Perry has brought attention to the misuse and abuse of ketamine, a drug that can be a valuable treatment for depression when used correctly.

Perry's death, which occurred nearly a year ago, was linked to an overdose of ketamine. However, experts say that when used properly, ketamine can be a lifesaver for patients with treatment-resistant depression.

"Ketamine targets a different chemical system in the brain, called the glutamate system, which provides the information pathway for the networks in the brain involved in the regulation of mood and cognition," said Dr. John Krystal, chair of the department of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine.

Ketamine has been approved by the FDA in its nasal spray form, known as esketamine, for treating depression.

However, IV ketamine, which is not approved for treating depression, can be dangerous if misused or abused.

Experts warn that patients taking ketamine therapy must be monitored in a clinical setting to avoid misuse and addiction.

"If it's being misused, then there's always the potential that it can become deadly," said Dr. Krystal.

Matthew Perry's death serves as a reminder of the importance of proper ketamine use and monitoring.

