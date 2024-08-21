Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce

J.lo finally calls it quit after 2 year of marriage with Ben Affleck

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids ready for a fresh start after divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children are reportedly "coping fine" with their parents' recent divorce, which sources describe as amicable.

On August 20, The Mother starlet filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor and their blended family is reportedly "coping fine," but after their parents' split they are "ready to move on" and resume their regular lives.

The source shared with Page Six, “His kids are taking it fine as are hers. Everybody is ready to move on.”

To note, Max and Emme, twins who are 16 years old, are shared by Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Following their parents' restored romance in 2021, the five children of the estranged couple have remained close and have spent time together in shopping centres, theme parks, and holiday destinations.

Earlier, the source informed the outlet, that Lopez was upset about the way her and Affleck's split might affect their children.

“There are five kids involved in this,” a source told, adding, “She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

As per TMZ, Lopez has filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, without legal representation, Lopez filed the necessary paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court, using April 26, 2024 as the date of their separation.

Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht

Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce
Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia

Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing

Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing

Entertainment News

Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Taylor Swift set to make heartbreaking revelations amid Travis Kelce romance
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Jennifer Garner asks to ‘save the children’ after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Adam Sandler talks about his daughters’ concern for his lifestyle
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Travis Kelce to make Hollywood debut with first film ‘Loose Cannons’
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Taylor Swift introduces Florence Welch for surprise duet at Eras Tour
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Todd Phillips teases major update on 'Joker 3' movie
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart' music video