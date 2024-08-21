Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children are reportedly "coping fine" with their parents' recent divorce, which sources describe as amicable.
On August 20, The Mother starlet filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor and their blended family is reportedly "coping fine," but after their parents' split they are "ready to move on" and resume their regular lives.
The source shared with Page Six, “His kids are taking it fine as are hers. Everybody is ready to move on.”
To note, Max and Emme, twins who are 16 years old, are shared by Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
Following their parents' restored romance in 2021, the five children of the estranged couple have remained close and have spent time together in shopping centres, theme parks, and holiday destinations.
Earlier, the source informed the outlet, that Lopez was upset about the way her and Affleck's split might affect their children.
“There are five kids involved in this,” a source told, adding, “She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”
As per TMZ, Lopez has filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, without legal representation, Lopez filed the necessary paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court, using April 26, 2024 as the date of their separation.