Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia

Ukraine’s parliament has sought empowerment by voting to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a bid to “punish suspected Russian war criminals.”
According to Al Jazeera, the legislature approved the Rome Statue, which shall pave the way for obtaining a full ICC membership with 281 democrats in favor.
Just one person in the 450-people body voted against the ratification!
The ICC has enough power to take action against serious offences, such as crimes and genocide against humanity, through issuing arrest warrants that are executed by 124 of its members.
Just last year, the court had called for arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his kids’ ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova “over deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.”
Back in June, warrants were also issued for Russian General Valery Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu with accusations of “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “Ukraine has already worked effectively with the ICC to ensure comprehensive accountability for all Russian atrocities committed.”
“This work will now be even more effective,” he added.
Meanwhile, ICC Chief Prosecutor’s filing conviction warrants for both Hamas and Israeli leaders are called “nothing short of disgraceful” because nothing meaningful has been achieved yet.